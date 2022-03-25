Indiana News

Indiana State Police: Fishers man and 2 others arrested for drug possession

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested on numerous charges involving the possession of methamphetamine.

Sellersburg troopers began the investigation before midnight yesterday.

Investigators arrived at a 2nd Street address in Scottsburg. They found 120 grams of methamphetamine in the living room of the location.

They found 36-year-old Morgan Richey, 50-year-old Lisa Spaulding of New Albany, and 25-year-old Kane Hernandez of Fishers, Indiana.

Following the investigation, officers found 12 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of cocaine on Lisa Spalding.

Officers found an active warrant for strangulation out of Madison County, Indiana for Hernandez.

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.