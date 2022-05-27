Indiana News

Indiana State Police investigate death of inmate at Jennings County Jail

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jennings County Jail in North Vernon.

Jail officers found 35-year-old Sandra Ray, of North Vernon, unresponsive in her cell Thursday morning, say State Police.

Attempts were made to save Ray by jail staff and emergency workers, but she could not be revived and was pronounced dead by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.

Ray was being held at the jail after being arrested Tuesday night for operating while intoxicated, according to State Police. She was in a cell by herself and was the only person in the cell at the time.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday in North Vernon, but the results are pending. Investigators do not suspect foul play.