Indiana State Police investigate death of male found in burning structure fire

AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead inside a structure fire Wednesday morning in Scott County, police say.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a structure fire in the 1000 block of West Harrod Road just northeast of Austin, according to a release.

Fire crews discovered a deceased male inside the building and contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police to the scene to investigate.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe foul play was not involved.

The name of the deceased will be released once an autopsy is complete.