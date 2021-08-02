Indiana News

Indiana State Police investigate man missing out of southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — Detectives with Indiana State Police are investigating the disappearance of a southern Indiana man who was reported missing Thursday.

Dillon Burgan, 29, of Madison, was last seen walking into a heavily wooded area behind an acquaintance’s house on State Road 135, about four miles south of Salem, local law enforcement said.

Burgan’s family contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to report the man as missing.

The search for Burgan began Thursday evening and continued through the weekend and involved utilizing off-road vehicles, a K-9 unit and a helicopter to search the area where he is believed to have disappeared.

Burgan was last seen wearing gray and orange shorts, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen or spoken with Burgan on or after Thursday is asked to contact ISP at 812-248-4374.