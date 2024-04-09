Indiana State Police investigating fatal crash near Lamar

LAMAR, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 1200 North on Monday night, according to Indiana State Police in a news release Tuesday.

At 11:47 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers and deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 1200 North near Lamar, which just south of Santa Claus.

According to investigators, preliminary investigation indicated Matthew S. Weber, 44, of Santa Claus, was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco eastbound on County Road 1200 North. For an unknown reason, Weber’s vehicle slowly left the roadway and hit a tree head-on on the eastbound side of the road. Weber died at the scene from his injuries.

Authorities have made notifications to all the families, and an autopsy has been scheduled. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident.