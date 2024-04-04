Search
Indiana State Police investigating fatal crash on I-80/94

Indiana State Police logo. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a fatal crash on I-80/94 on Thursday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police in a news release.

At 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound at the Columbia Avenue overpass between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. Preliminary investigation shows that a semi was traveling in the second lane from the left and was slowing in traffic. A Kia Sorento SUV, which was either slowing or stopped behind the semi, was rear-ended by another semi at a high rate of speed. The initial impact pushed the Kia underneath the trailer of the front semi. A third semi was also rear-ended as a result of the crash.

A passenger in the Kia sustained fatal injuries at the scene. The driver of the Kia and a child that was a passenger in the Kia was transported for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office after notification to family has been made.

