Indiana State Police investigating homicide at Indiana State prison

by: Jay Adkins
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City after an inmate was found dead.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, detectives with the Indiana State Police responded to the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City for a death investigation. The victim, an inmate at the prison, was identified as Victor Glenn, 44, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Glenn was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15, 2066.

Investigators did not release any further information.

