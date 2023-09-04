Indiana State Police investigating inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police has been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail Sunday.

At 5:41 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police were contacted after jail staff were alerted to a female inmate suffering from what is suspected to be a medical emergency. Life-saving efforts were taken by jail staff until emergency medical technicians arrived. Despite life-saving measures by jail staff and EMTs, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.