Indiana News

Indiana State Police investigating inmate death at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WISH) — Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Police was requested by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department after an inmate was found dead in his holding cell.

At 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, jail staff found an unresponsive inmate in his holding cell, where he was housed with two other inmates. Despite emergency medical attention, the inmate was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post. The name of the deceased will be later released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.