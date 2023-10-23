Indiana State Police investigating shooting death in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers with the Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting death in Tell City early Sunday morning.

At 1:41 a.m. Sunday, troopers with the Indiana State Police, officers with the Tell City Police Department, and deputies with the Tell City Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance at a residence on State Road 145 in Tell City in reference to a possible weapon dispute. After law enforcement arrived to the scene, Andrew Long Jr., 32, of Huntingburg, Indiana, was fatally wounded from a gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence.

No arrests were made and Long’s family was notified of his death. Investigators said there is no immediate threat to public safety.