Indiana News

Indiana State Police K-9 receiving protective vest

ISP announced on Feb. 13, 2022 that K-9 Bo would be receiving a protective vest. (Provided Photo/ISP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Sunday announced K-9 Bo is receiving a protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization that donates protective equipment to dogs working with law enforcement agencies.

Bo’s vest is sponsored by Helen Pavilonis of Durham, North Carolina.

“This gift of protection provided by the Pavilonis Family” will be embroidered on the vest.

ISP says the vest is expected to arrive in 8-10 weeks.