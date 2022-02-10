Indiana News

Indiana State Police: Man in stolen U-Haul jailed after 54-mile pursuit

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man faces multiple charges after a lengthy pursuit on the Indiana Toll Road of a stolen U-Haul, Indiana State Police say.

The chase happened Monday night, says a news release from Indiana State Police. The chase had begun in the Toledo, Ohio, area.

The driver, Geramie M. Evans, 26 of Wheaton, Illinois, was safely taken into custody in Porter County after a 54-mile pursuit, the release says. Evans was taken to a hospital for a test after troopers suspected marijuana use and believed Evans to be under the influence. Evans was admitted to the hospital for “a medical issue unrelated to the pursuit,” the release says, and Evans kicked and spit on a trooper at the hospital. He was released from the hospital Thursday.

Evans was booked into Elkhart County jail on Thursday afternoon. He is scheduled to be charged in Elkhart Superior Court 5 with a count of resisting law enforcement, two counts of battery against a public safety official, auto theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. His initial hearing is set for Friday afternoon, online court records say.