Indiana News

Indiana State Police officer charged with striking police dog

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — A criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police resulted in a trooper being charged with striking a law enforcement animal.

ISP says Dustan Rubenacker, 29, allegedly struck his police dog during a training session in Jasper on March 17. Several K-9 teams were present when the incident occurred.

Rubenacker’s K-9, named Odin, was not focusing on the correct target during an exercise, and ISP says he used “unreasonable discipline” toward Odin.

Odin was taken to a veterinarian and diagnosed with a fracture to his right rear leg. He underwent surgery and it is not clear if he will return to work.

Rubenacker is on administrative leave with pay and an internal investigation is ongoing.

He is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.