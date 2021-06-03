Indiana News

Indiana State Police officer charged with striking police dog

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — A criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police resulted in a trooper being charged with striking a law enforcement animal.

ISP says Dustan Rubenacker, 29, allegedly struck his police dog during a training session in Jasper on March 17. Several K-9 teams were present when the incident occurred.

Rubenacker’s K-9, named Odin, was not focusing on the correct target during an exercise, and ISP says he used “unreasonable discipline” toward Odin.

Odin was taken to a veterinarian and diagnosed with a fracture to his right rear leg. He underwent surgery and it is not clear if he will return to work.

Rubenacker is on administrative leave with pay and an internal investigation is ongoing.

He is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Frank Reich’s top assistants weigh in on Carson Wentz, Colts’ defense

Indianapolis Colts /

Marion County health officials discuss lifting mask mandate and capacity limits

Local /

Indianapolis art census hopes to build artists’ database, highlight diversity

Multicultural News /

State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image