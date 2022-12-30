Indiana News

Indiana State Police: Pedestrian dies in I-65 car crash in Clark County

A traffic camera shows a crash that killed a pedestrian on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, in Clark County, Indiana. (Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.

Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed the fatality in a tweet at 9 p.m. Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.