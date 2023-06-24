Indiana State Police requests public’s help with interstate shooting

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are requesting the public’s assistance with information involving an interstate shooting that took place Saturday morning on I-80.

At 3:00 a.m. Saturday, a black Ford Mustang GT was traveling westbound on I-80 near Indianapolis Boulevard. A road rage incident took place between the Mustang and a light-colored 4-door sedan. An occupant of the light-colored sedan fired multiple gunshots from the vehicle, hitting an occupant of the Mustang.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Indiana State Police asked that anyone that may have observed the incident, have dashcam photos, or videos of the vehicles involved to contact Detective Eagles at 219-696-6242.