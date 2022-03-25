Indiana News

Indiana State Police seeking new recruits for next academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police is making an aggressive pitch for new recruits to enter its next academy.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people,” Trooper Josh Thayer said. “I take very seriously those moments when people need us.”

Candidates don’t need any experience and need to apply by Sunday in order to enroll in the agency’s 6-month academy in Plainfield.

“[The academy] consists of physical abilities testing, an oral interview, a written examination, polygraph testing and a detailed background investigation,” Thayer said.

ISP is also offering a Lateral Recruit Academy for recruits with at least three years of law enforcement experience.

The deadline to apply for that academy is April 17.

Cadets are paid while they attend the academy, and upon graduation receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus, three months of training with an experienced trooper and a take-home vehicle.

ISP isn’t the only law enforcement agency that has the “help wanted” sign out.

The Department of Natural Resources is hiring conservation officers, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs jail deputies.

“I would not say that we are competing,” Thayer said. “I think it goes without saying that the public as well as the private sector are in dire need of good people right now, so the Indiana State Police is in dire need of good people right now as well.”

ISP says even though there are several openings, the agency has enough troopers to adequately cover the state and there is not a shortage of manpower.

New troopers have the option of being stationed at a post close to where they live in the state.