Indiana State Police seeks help in locating Logansport teenager

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen a week ago leaving a family member’s home in Ohio.

Bryson Muir is believed to be endangered, police say.

He was last seen on Sunday, June 16, leaving a family member’s home in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

According to a release, the white Suburban was pulled over shortly after leaving the residence by the Garfield Heights Police Department, but Bryson was not inside the vehicle.

On June 118, the Cass County Daepartment of Child Services requested state police to investigatethe allegations of domestic battery to Bryson at his home in the 1700 block of west US Highway 24 in Logansport.

Police say there were unsuccessfull in contacting Bryson’s parents, Daniel and Kristen Muir.

Anyone with information on the wherabouts of Bryson or his parents, call the Indiana Tstae Police Peru Post at 800- 382-0689 or 911.