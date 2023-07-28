Indiana State Police trooper arrested for driving while intoxicated

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year Indiana State Police trooper was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Thursday afternoon at his residence in Floyd County.

The investigation began Thursday afternoon when Indiana State Police troopers went to the residence of Senior Trooper Zachary Smith to deliver administrative paperwork. When troopers arrived, they observed Smith pull into his driveway while driving his personal vehicle. Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle, and officers observed signs of impairment as they spoke with him in his driveway.

As a result of the investigation, Smith was arrested. He was taken to the Floyd County Jail, where he is being incarcerated.

Indiana State Police have placed Smith on administrative leave while they continue to investigate.