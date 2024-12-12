Indiana State Police trooper, good Samaritans help save passenger at crash scene

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper and three good Samaritans on Wednesday helped save a passenger at a crash scene in Jasper County, Indiana State Police said in a Thursday news release.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, ISP troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound near the 228.5-mile marker. That is a mile and a half south of the State Road 10 exit for Demotte.

Investigators believe a blue 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on I-65 at the 228.5-mile marker when the vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over and struck a tree 50 feet from the roadway.

A trooper arrived on the scene, where they found the passenger of the Silverado was unconscious and not breathing. The trooper began performing CPR on the passenger until medical services arrived. The trooper was assisted by the driver of the Silverado and three good Samaritans who stopped to help. One of the good Samaritans was an off-duty paramedic.

Medics were able to revive the passenger and he was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Crown Point for further treatment. The driver of the Silverado was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.