Indiana News

Indiana State Police: Warrick County man dies after shootout with officers

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A wanted man from Warrick County died Thursday after a shootout with officers, say Indiana State Police.

Police started searching for the man, Tuesday night after he disappeared during a chase with Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies.

State police say he fired a gun at deputies during the pursuit, then got out of his car and ran into some woods.

U.S. Marshals found the man Thursday near the town of Lynville, say state police, and they exchanged shots until the man ran into a nearby barn.

When all attempts to communicate with the man failed, the state police SWAT team went into the barn and found the suspect unresponsive. He died before he could be taken to a hospital, say state police.

No officers were hurt during the shootout.

Police did not share the man’s identity and were still investigating. At the end of their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office for review.