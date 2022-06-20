Indiana News

Indiana State Trooper, IMPD officer hurt after being hit by drunk driver

Windshield damage to a Toyota Corolla police say was driven by a drunk driver who hit an Indiana State Trooper and an IMPD officer on June 20, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Trooper and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are recovering after they were hit by a drunk driver.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper Keith Martin stopped to help Speedway police and IMPD officers who were at the scene of a semitruck fire on High School Road, according to Indiana State Police.

Martin got out of his vehicle and was standing next to it when he was hit by a silver Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla took off after hitting Martin and injuring an IMPD officer, state police say.

Martin is in the hospital with serious injuries. The injured IMPD officer was treated at the scene and released.

Speedway police tracked down the Corolla and pulled it over in the 7500 block of Crawfordsville Road, just west of North Girls School Road.

The driver of the Corolla, Mayte Alvarez Rebollar, of Indianapolis, appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident. State police say investigators searched the vehicle and found open containers of alcohol.

Open containers of alcohol were found inside a Toyota Corolla. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

The police investigation is ongoing.