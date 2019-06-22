Indiana State University OKs tuition increases, health fee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana State University trustees have approved tuition increases the next two years that include a new fee to boost student mental health services.

The university says tuition for an in-state, full-time undergraduate student will increase 1.65% to $4,518 per semester in 2019-20, or $73 more than last year. The cost for the same student in 2020-21 is $4,593 per semester, a $115 increase that includes a $40 health and wellness fee proposed by the ISU Student Government Association.

Students voted in the spring in favor of a $75 fee to increase mental health services and prevention programming. However, the trustees approved a $40 fee. The university says a reduced per-semester fee allows the university to maintain its commitment to affordability and help meet students' health and wellness needs.