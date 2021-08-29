Indiana News

Indiana State University sees 13% drop in student enrollment

A view of Dede Plaza in spring 2021 at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo Provided by University)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University saw a sharp decline in student enrollment even as other universities in the state have more students arriving on campus.

Indiana State officials announced a fall semester enrollment of 9,459 at the Terre Haute campus, down almost 13% from last year.

University officials blame the COVID-19 pandemic as contributing to the decline, saying students who are the first in their families to attend college or come from low-income families are most likely to delay going to college.

Meanwhile, Purdue University expects an enrollment record of more than 45,000 students and Indiana University has projected a record-sized freshman class of some 9,300 students.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy church’s free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations see high demand

Coronavirus /

Tesla on part-automated drive system slams into police car

National /

Green hydrogen, made from renewable sources, could be fuel of future

News /

Pope replaces Australian bishop amid misconduct investigation

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image