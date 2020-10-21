Indiana stays at Stage 5 of reopening as COVID-19 cases rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s positive coronavirus cases are rising.

“Stopping the spread is more important than ever, as our case counts increase. This past week has seen the highest case numbers that Indiana has recorded during this pandemic, and our health care system is reflecting that increase,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s Department of Health Chief Medical Officer.

So with the high numbers, are people concerned?

“I’m worried about the state,” said Paige Toth of Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday gave an update on how Indiana is in a holding pattern.

“Our staffing, our hospitals, the rooms, all the ventilators. All those things that you went through. We have capacity to care in Stage 5, where we currently reside,” said Holcomb.

So as we remain in place, some Hoosiers are for it.

“I think they’re good, and I think that we all need to be responsible, follow them. Because this is a serious situation that we all need to be careful about,” said Betsy Lackey of Fishers.

But, not everyone feels the same way.

“It’s moving like we’re getting more free, but, I don’t understand how we’re still stuck at 4 or 5 but there’s other things that are open,” said Felicia Ellison, of Indianapolis.

Indiana’s Back on Track plan has a detailed look inside Stage 5 of reopening.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 18, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.