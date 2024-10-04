Indiana student faces charge after confessing to school shooting threat

Highland High School is shown in July 2019 in Highland, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A northwest Indiana student has been charged with making a school shooting threat on social media, the Highland Police Department in Lake County said Friday night.

The Highland High School student’s name, age and gender were not shared in a social media post or a news release from the police department.

About 12:45 p.m. Friday, police say, “an outside state agency” contacted the department about the shooting threat on social media for Highland High School, which is in the School Town of Highland district.

Highland police detectives identified the suspected student. The student, while with his parents, confessed to the threat in an interview with police.

The student was charged with felony intimidation and taken to the Lake County juvenile jail.