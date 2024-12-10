Indiana Supreme Court won’t hear case on abortion and religious freedoms, for now

The interior of the Indiana Supreme Court at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Supreme Court)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court declined to hear the case of whether Indiana’s new abortion restrictions violate the state’s religious freedom act.

The court voted 3-2 that they will not hear an appeal of an injunction that bars state officials from enforcing the abortion ban on a group of women who claim it violates their religious choices.

A state appeals court had previously upheld the injunction, but did order a Marion County court to limit who is covered by the injunction.

The justices did say they expect to eventually get and decide the case once lower level court proceedings are complete.

The lawsuit is from four women and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice. Abortions are permitted in Indiana up to either 20 weeks or fetal viability in order to save the mother’s life or prevent a “serious health risk,” or in cases of a fatal fetal anomaly.

In October, a circuit court judge ruled that those seeking to overturn Indiana’s abortion ban could not demonstrate the ban’s medical exemptions are too narrow.

The full order by the Indiana Supreme Court can be found below.