Indiana Supreme Court declines to hear cases on changing gender markers on birth certificates

The interior of the Indiana Supreme Court at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana Supreme Court)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court will not hear two cases from parents hoping to change their child’s gender on their birth certificates.

The court announced Monday it will not consider appeals in the cases from Allen and Orange counties.

Two of the five court justices, including Chief Justice Loretta Rush, voted to hear the appeals.

In both cases, parents of the children had petitioned a judge to allow changing the child’s gender marker on a birth certificate.

The Indiana Court of Appeals had ruled that judges do not have the authority to change gender markers on birth certificates and that any such change in the law must go through the General Assembly.