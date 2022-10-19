Indiana News

Indiana Supreme Court delays abortion ban arguments to Jan. 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday pushed back arguments in the lawsuit that’s paused Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion.

Justices will hear oral arguments in the Planned Parenthood abortion case on Jan. 19, one week later than first planned.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed suit in August, arguing that the state’s ban on almost all abortion procedures violates the right to privacy established in the state constitution as well as the right to make decisions on whether to have children.

A special judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the ban just days after it went into effect Sept 15.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a new push for a law restoring abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn landmark the landmark abortion ruling, Roe vs. Wade.

“If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote. That’s why, in these midterm elections, it’s so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives,” Biden said. “Folks, if we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill that I send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade. And, when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land.”