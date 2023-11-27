Indiana Supreme Court nears deadline in Richard Allen case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday could be another busy day for the Indiana Supreme Court in the Delphi murders case.

The court has set a Monday deadline for all parties to file arguments in a pair of motions from Richard Allen’s attorneys.

Allen’s legal team wants his original attorneys reinstated and Special Judge Frances Gull, of Allen County, removed from the trial.

Attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin claim Judge Gull forced them off the case over a leak of evidence in the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

According to transcripts obtained by News 8, Gull gave the attorneys an ultimatum: Resign or be publicly shamed in court for a leak of evidence from their office.

Rozzi and Baldwin claim they weren’t given any notice by the judge and were left with no choice. They ultimately withdrew from the case but later asked to be reinstated.

The transcripts were sent to the Indiana Supreme Court, which will review the documents and decide if Judge Gull will stay on the case as its special judge.

Judge Gull is expected to file a formal response with the court.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has indicated his office also expects to file a brief in the case.

The state supreme court has not said how soon it might act on those requests after the deadline passes.

Allen’s trial is now set for October 2024.

