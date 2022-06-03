Indiana News

Indiana Supreme Court rules emergency powers law unconstitutional

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled a new law allowing the General Assembly to call its own special session during an emergency is unconstitutional.

The unanimous opinion handed down Friday sides with Gov. Eric Holcomb in his court battle with legislative leaders.

The bill, which lawmakers approved in 2021 despite the governor’s veto, would allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session if the governor declared a public emergency.

Gov. Holcomb argued that Indiana’s Constitution only gives the governor power to call a special session.

“The question before us is not whether it is sensible for the General Assembly to be able to set an emergency session,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote. “We decide only whether the Legislature’s chosen mechanism is permissible under the relevant constitutional text, which requires the length and frequency of legislative sessions to be ‘fixed by law.’”

“Under our Constitution, the General Assembly simply cannot do what the challenged law permits absent a constitutional amendment,” the five justices ruled.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had sided with lawmakers, arguing the law did not violate the Indiana Constitution.