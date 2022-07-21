Indiana Supreme Court throws out lawsuit against city of Gary over sanctuary city claim

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a lawsuit against the city of Gary that claimed the city was acting as a “sanctuary city.”
The Supreme Court dismissed the suit filed by four Indiana residents who claimed Gary was violating state law when it passed a local ordinance in 2017 designed to protect the rights of immigrants.
The justices ruled that the four had no standing to sue over the ordinance because they had not shown any legal injury because of the ordinance.
The plaintiffs are represented by James Bopp, the Terre Haute-based attorney who has played a key role in fighting for conservative causes in courts around the country.