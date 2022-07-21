Indiana News

Indiana Supreme Court throws out lawsuit against city of Gary over sanctuary city claim

The smokestacks of US Steel - which was the source of Gary, Indiana's meteoric rise at the turn of the century and collapse in the 1970's - are seen on November 2, 2011. Gary, Indiana is using its thousands of abandoned buildings and proximity to Chicago to draw the film industry to this hard-hit industrial town. But without many restaurants, shops and hotels most of the money movie crews bring gets spent in neighboring towns. AFP PHOTO/MIRA OBERMAN (Photo credit should read MIRA OBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a lawsuit against the city of Gary that claimed the city was acting as a “sanctuary city.”

The Supreme Court dismissed the suit filed by four Indiana residents who claimed Gary was violating state law when it passed a local ordinance in 2017 designed to protect the rights of immigrants.

The justices ruled that the four had no standing to sue over the ordinance because they had not shown any legal injury because of the ordinance.

The plaintiffs are represented by James Bopp, the Terre Haute-based attorney who has played a key role in fighting for conservative causes in courts around the country.