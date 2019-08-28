Indiana surgeons save lives overseas

(WISH) — A group of Indiana doctors has been traveling across the globe to help refugee children in Jordan get the medical care they need.

Following wars in Iraq, Syria and several other countries, refugees make the trip to Jordan for a chance to give their children a better life. Thanks to volunteer doctors, including one team from Indiana, more of those children are able to live full lives.

The refugee children and families don’t have access to proper healthcare, because they aren’t citizens of Jordan.

“They constitute a burden to the health system,” Jordanian Doctor Kahled Salaymeh said. “The government can’t afford to do surgeries because they’re expensive.”

A team of doctors from Indiana led by Riley Children’s Hospital cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Mark Turrentine, has been going to Jordan several times a year over the last 12 years to help children in need of heart surgery.

One family they recently helped had already lost two sons to a heart condition and was on the brink of losing another.

“He described how he was torn between really wanting to come here and have it done, but being fearful that he might lose another son,” pediatric cardiologist Dr. Michael Johansen said. “In the U.S. he would have, this child would have been operated on in the first few months of life and he’s 11 years old.”

Doctors say there’s a never-ending line of patients and it’s discouraging that they can’t save every single one, but they see so much gratitude for successful operations.

“There are tears,” Dr. Turrentine said. “You can see the joy in their faces and their gratitude and occasionally you get…”

“Hugs and kisses!” Dr. Salaymeh chimed in.

“…Yeah. That was awkward the other day,” Dr. Turrentine said.

Even though they say it’s awkward, that joy is why the doctors say they do all of the work.

“That’s the first baby from this morning that was operated,” Dr. Turrentine said, holding up a picture of a young girl. “So that’s kind of what keeps you coming back.”

By coming back year after year, medical techniques improve in Jordan so doctors can better help their own citizens, and the relationship between countries strengthens.

“These amazing missions over the past 12 and a half years have proven that we Arabs and Americans can work together, can get closer together and we are working to save lives of children in our region,” Dr. Salaymeh said.

Dr. Turmentine and his team are going to be in Jordan for another couple of days before returning home to Indiana. The team will travel back in November to help even more kids.