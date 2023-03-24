Indiana surpasses 250 flu deaths this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials announced on Friday that the flu spread in Indiana increased slightly, moving the state up to “low” spread from “minimal.”

This is the first time Indiana has been out of the “minimal” category since mid-January.

All of the newly announced deaths are people age 50 and above.

There are now 19 counties with 5 or more deaths related to flu, with Marion, Allen, and St. Joseph having the most.

At this same juncture in the 2021-2022 season, Indiana had 28 recorded flu deaths.