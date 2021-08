Indiana News

Indiana Task Force 1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Ida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 is being deployed to help with Hurricane Ida, the task force announced in a Tweet on Friday.

The group as been activated as a 45 member Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue team, the post says.

Ida struck Cuba on Friday and could escalate to a Category 3 hurricane by the time it hits Louisiana on Sunday. If true, Ida would hit 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina struck the U.S. as a Category 3 storm.