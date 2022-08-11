Indiana News

Indiana Task Force 1 returns from helping Kentucky recover from flooding

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1, an elite team that goes to disasters and emergency situation, returned home Thursday after being deployed to flood-stricken Kentucky.

A total 59 task force members assisted in search-and-rescue efforts. They were about an hour from the heart of the most heavily damaged area.

At least 38 people died in last month’s historic flooding. The flash flooding swept away homes and damaged communities.

Indiana Task Force 1 leader Jay Settergren says he’d never seen such destruction in his 25 years of service. “In a small localized area like this, with flash flooding, pictures don’t do it justice. It did a lot of damage. It wiped out a lot of property, buildings, vehicles, schools.”

Settergren says Kentucky officials are switching to recovery mode where they’ll move to rebuild what was lost.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Richmond rallies for officer ‘fighting for her life’ after shot during traffic stop

Crime Watch 8 /

Indiana reports 11,660 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /

Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country

Medical /

Some fear impact of near-total abortion ban on minority, rural women

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.