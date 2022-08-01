Indiana News

Indiana Task Force 1 supporting flood response efforts in southeastern Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 continued their work Monday in response to catastrophic flooding in southeastern Kentucky.

Fifty-nine members of Task Force 1, including three canine handlers, have been deployed to Kentucky since Thursday. They are responsible for water duties throughout the response.

“The team has been very busy with extremely long days and travel of two to two-and-a-half hours, each way, from their base of operation to their operational area. Flash flood warnings were issued yesterday with the additional rain on its way. The flooded work environment includes a lot of debris, snakes, spiders, and displaced animals,” Rita Reith, battalion chief for the Indianapolis Fire Department, said in a statement.

There have been no injuries to any members of the task force, according to Reith.

Since arriving in Kentucky, task force personnel have surveyed 1,600 waypoints, checked out more than 1,200 structures, and made contact with and assisted 54 residents.

With an extensive history involving support at the World Trade Center during 9/11, the task force most recently assisted emergency responses in Mayfield, Kentucky, at the collapse of the Mayfield Consumer Products facility after a tornado in 2021.