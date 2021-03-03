Indiana teachers’ group hopeful after Biden says he’ll ask states to prioritize educators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a briefing on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he wants every educator, school staff member and child care worker to have at least one COVID-19 shot by the end of March.

Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said Tuesday if its message wasn’t clear before, it is now. “We have been advocating for quite sometime for Indiana to do what our neighboring states have done and that is to roll on essential workers, which would include all of our educators.”

That request has been met with pushback from Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said people who are most at-risk are his priority.

Biden said about 30 states have already given teachers vaccination priority. The president did not say if educators could bypass state guidelines, only that they could sign up through the federal pharmacy program beginning next week.

“I want to be very clear: Not every educator will be able to get their appointment in the first week, but our goal is to do everything we can to help every educator receive a shot this month,” Biden said.

Gambill said the president’s timeline works well with most of the state’s spring break schedules.

“If folks traveled more, you know, anything like that, that may have happened over spring break; hopefully, that will put us ahead of that,” Gambill said.

However, with the announcement being so new, Gambill said he hasn’t heard yet how state health officials will get the job done.

“They have to figure out how this will interface with the plan that they already have in progress as well, but I am certain that Indiana can make this happen,” Gambill said.

News 8 expects to learn more about how Holcomb will prioritize teacher vaccinations in a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

