Indiana teachers’ union leader: Virus concerns worsen shortage of teachers, substitutes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana school districts are continuing to struggle to find teachers and substitutes during the coronavirus pandemic, said a state education leader.

Although Indiana has struggled for years with a shortage of teachers, now almost nine months into the pandemic, “We certainly know the situation is dire,” Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, told News 8 on Monday.

In addition, the substitute teacher shortage has reached the point that some districts are changing coronavirus quarantine requirements for teachers, said the leader of the state’s largest teachers’ union. “From quarantining for 14 days if they have had a close contact to as long as they remain asymptomatic, they may report to work. So that tells you how different this has made things for folks.”

The change came as COVID-19 cases were rising in Indiana.

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,713 more Hoosiers who tested positive for COVID-19; a total of 338,977 have tested positive. Indiana’s death toll rose by 38 on Monday, to a total of 5,456.

Also on Monday, the state reported more than 1,700 schools with one or more positive COVID-19 cases.

The Southern Hancock County school district said on its website that it moved all of its classes to virtual starting Monday because of a lack of available staff.

That district is not at all alone.

The teachers’ union leader said, “Some have shifted to closing some buildings in order to use some faculty and staff in other buildings to serve as substitute teachers in that building in order to keep some level of face-to-face instruction going on in those particular facilities.”

Gambill also said many of Indiana’s past substitute teachers were retired teachers. “We always had kind of that reliable bench, so to speak, of substitute teachers. But, given the pandemic, and those folks being in that demographic of ‘You need to take extra precaution,’ we simply didn’t have those folks to call upon now.”

The leader of the Indiana State Teachers Association also said a number of people who had planned to teach for another year or so instead retired in the summer. “That makes it very difficult at that point for districts to hire folks in, and when we don’t have as many people coming into the field that list becomes even shorter. So, it put a great strain on districts right from the beginning.”

Gambill had a word of advice to Hoosier parents. “Please be patient. Recognize that folks are doing the best they can.”

If you’re interested in being a substitute teacher, the Indiana State Teachers Association recommends people ask their local school districts about substitute-teacher credentials that may be needed as well as the district’s coronavirus safety protocols.

