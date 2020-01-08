Indiana teen gets 65 years in pregnant schoolmate’s killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 17-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his child.

A Joseph Superior Court judge sentenced Aaron Trejo on Tuesday to 55 years for murder and 10 years for feticide.

Trejo pleaded guilty in October to killing Breana Rouhselang in 2018.

Prosecutors said Trejo told officers he killed her because she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant that it was too late to get an abortion.

Her body was discovered in a dumpster in Mishawaka with a trash bag over her head and torso.