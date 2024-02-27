Indiana theme park to host a drone show this summer

A lifeguard keeping watch over guests at Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Holiday World & Splashin' Safari via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy a drone show at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari this summer, which is included in the park admission.

Holidays in the Sky Drone & Fireworks Spectacular will feature hundreds of drones.

The DJ dance party, drone show, and fireworks grand finale will run nightly from June 22 -Aug. 4. Guests will enjoy free soft drinks, sunscreen and parking.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a completely redesigned show with 500 drones for our Guests this season – and they are in control,” said Lauren Crosby, director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World. “A daily online poll will decide which beloved Holiday World character comes to life each night. It’ll be the perfect way to cap off a full day of fun at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!”

This year officials say guests will vote to pick the final animation of the show.

Season pass holders will be the first to see the show on June 21 before it is open to the public.

Kids born in 2019 or 2020 get in free.

The season passes are on sale through Thursday and can be purchased here.