Indiana to open COVID vaccinations to 16 and older; change mask mandate to advisory

Gov. Eric Holcomb talks to Hoosiers about the next steps in the coronavirus pandemic during an address March 23, 2021. (Photo from Livestream)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will begin allowing the vaccination of Hoosiers 16 and older starting March 31, the governor said in a live address Tuesday.

In addition, the state’s mask mandate will become a mask advisory starting April 6, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. K-12 schools will keep their existing mask requirements through the end of their school years. Face coverings will remain mandatory in state buildings and facilities, and at coronavirus vaccination and testing sites.

Also on April 6, local officials will take control of any limits on the size of gatherings at various venues. Customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs will no longer be required by the state to be seated, and social distancing and other spacing of seating will still be recommended between parties not from the same household.

Local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines.

The governor said he was making the changes after seeing a drastic drop in coronavirus cases since mid-January. Indiana has recorded nearly 680,000 coronavirus cases, but experts estimate the actual number of Hoosiers who contracted COVID-19 actually is 2.5 times higher.

Holcomb also noted that 970,000 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

He will renew the latest Indiana health emergency order to continue through April to allow the state to address any change in the severity of the coronavirus and to keep federal funds open for the hardest-hit Hoosiers.

