Indiana News

Indiana to pay $4.6M to former trooper found innocent of killing wife, kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana State Police trooper absolved three times of criminal charges of killing his family will receive $4.6 million from the Indiana government to settle a federal lawsuit.

David Camm, 58, was prosecuted three times on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his wife, Kim Camm, 35, and two children — Brad, 7, and Jill, 5 — on Sept. 28, 2000.

He was convicted twice, but those cases were overturned. A third jury found him not guilty of the murders in October 2013. The case involved allegations of errors in the police investigation, and the tampering with evidence and witnesses.

Camm spent 13 years in prison before the third trial, but always maintained his innocence.

Camm sued Indiana government and the state police investigators, seeking $30 million in damages for some of his constitutional claims, including that officials suppressed evidence that a forensics investigator wasn’t qualified.

The settlement agreement was crafted in January, entered into court in February and confirmed Wednesday by Camm’s attorneys.

One of Camm’s lawyers responded to News 8’s request for comment on the settlement: