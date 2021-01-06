Indiana to start vaccinations for Hoosiers 80 and older on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers 80 and older can start receiving the coronavirus vaccine beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday in his weekly coronavirus briefing.

More than half of the 8,371 deaths in Indiana have been among people 80 and older. About 93% of the deaths have been Hoosiers 60 and older; Indiana has 1.5 million people 60 and older, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, also spoke at the governor’s briefing. “You know, this deliberate plan making vaccine available next to the populations of 80 and older, then 70 and older, then 60 and older is the right approach because it targets the population that is most likely to be hospitalized due to COVID -19 or die.”

The state hopes to vaccinate 300,000 Hoosiers by the end of January, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana State Department of Health.

The free vaccinations will be given at 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments. Appointments will be required and can be scheduled online at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily including weekends. Each location will set its own hours. At least one location will be in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.

When registering, Hoosiers will see a list of vaccination sites by ZIP code, then register themselves or eligible person using their name and age. Family members may make appointments for others who qualify. The person receiving the vaccination must bring a photo ID to the appointment. When receiving their first dose at their appointments, Hoosiers will be required to schedule a second appointment at that time. Reminder messages will be sent prior to the second appointment.

Weaver said 128,026 coronavirus vaccinations had been given through Wednesday. Since Dec. 16, those vaccinations went to health care providers, first responders such as ambulance medics and police, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and officers with the Department of Correction. A total of 585 Hoosiers have also received the second dose of the vaccination.

The website will present information when the vaccinations are available to more Hoosiers.

Box said, despite a limited vaccine supply, Hoosiers should continue to get tested for the coronavirus. The state is beginning to see a spike in cases as a result of holiday travel, she said.

Indiana maintains a “county metric map” that’s updated weekly to indicate the severity of the coronavirus spread. This week, 57 of the state’s 92 counties were in the worst category, red, while the other 35 were in the second-worst category, orange.

