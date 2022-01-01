Indiana News

Indiana Toll Road debuts smart parking network for truckers

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The private consortium that operates the Indiana Toll Road has launched a smart parking network to help guide truckers to places to rest while they’re out on the road. (Photo courtesy: IIB)

ITR Concession Co. has installed smart signage that uses sensors and cameras to allow commercial drivers to see how many parking spaces are available along upcoming exits at rest stops, truck stops and similar spots.

IRT Concession says the smart parking network’s goal is to “create a safer and more efficient travel experience” for truckers by letting them better plan for rest stops on trips through Indiana along the tollway’s 157 miles.