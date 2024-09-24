Indiana traffic stop ends with arrest of Ohio murder suspect

Police in southern Indiana arrested Ohio murder suspect Alejandro Angulo Ramos on Monday after locating his vehicle parked at a gas station. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Monday morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Ohio.

Indiana State Police near the town of Ferdinand in Dubois County, about 140 miles south of Indianapolis, were told to be on the lookout for Alejandro Angulo Ramos in a beige Toyota Corolla on Interstate 64.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office spotted Angulo Ramos’ vehicle at a gas station in Ferdinand.

Police approached the vehicle, and as they were standing beside it, a male matching the description of Angulo Ramos exited the restroom.

Officers confirmed his identity and he was arrested without incident.

Angulo Ramos was transported to the Dubois County Jail, where he was awaiting extradition to Ohio.