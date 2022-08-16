Indiana News

Indiana trooper goes viral with post about slow drivers in fast lane

(WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper has gone viral after posting about stopping a vehicle traveling in the far left lane on I-65 below the speed limit.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles put out a reminder advising that if you are traveling in the far left lane on interstates in Indiana, you must move to the right to allow other vehicles to pass you on the left.

His post has received more than 18,000 reactions on Facebook, as well as more than 4,800 comments and 9,200 shares.

His Sunday afternoon post stated that numerous vehicles were waiting to pass while the vehicle was making it’s way down I-65, Wheeles said.

Wheeles said this allows traffic to flow smoothly.

Wheeles covers district 42 for ISP in the southeastern portion of the state.