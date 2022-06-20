Indiana News

Indiana trooper, IMPD officer hurt after hit by drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper with Indiana State Police and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were recovering after they were hit by a drunk driver.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper Keith Martin stopped to help officers from Speedway Police Department and IMPD at the scene of a semitruck fire on High School Road, according to Indiana State Police. Martin got out of his vehicle and was standing next to it when he was hit by a silver Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla took off after hitting Martin and injuring an IMPD officer, state police say.

Martin was in the hospital with serious injuries. The injured IMPD officer was treated at the scene and released.

Speedway police tracked down the Corolla and pulled it over in the 7500 block of Crawfordsville Road, just west of North Girls School Road. The driver of the Corolla, Mayte Alvarez Rebollar, of Indianapolis, appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident. State police say investigators searched the vehicle and found open containers of alcohol. Police have not completed their investigation.