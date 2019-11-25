Indiana trooper injured in shooting during standoff ID’d

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have identified the trooper injured on Saturday during a standoff in Jefferson County.

Master Trooper Joseph Livers is a member of a state police SWAT unit that was dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of East State Road 56 after reports of a suspect firing shots inside the home.

State police helped get the other people inside the home out safely and identified the suspect as Wade Roark, 59. Roark continued to fire shots from the basement of the home.

Livers, an 18-veteran with ISP, was shot in the leg with one of the rounds Roark shot through a hole in the basement wall. A second trooper returned fire, but that shot did not hit Roark, according to ISP.

Roark came out of the house shortly after the exchange of gunfire and was taken into custody.

On Sunday, Roark was being held on attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery and criminal recklessness charges.