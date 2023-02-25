Indiana News

Indiana trooper pulls over felon on I-94, finds guns in SUV

by: Gregg Montgomery
LAPORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A convicted felon was arrested Thursday for having guns and drugs after a traffic stop, an Indiana State Police news release said Friday.

A trooper pulled over Darrell N. Moore, 37, from Roseville, Minnesota, for speeding in a 2007 GMC Yukon SUV on I-94 near the U.S. 20 exit for LaPorte and Michigan City.

That’s when the trooper found two handguns and 50 grams of edible marijuana.

Police say Moore is a violent felon in two different states, which were not specified in the release.

He was taken to the LaPorte County jail on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violence felon, and carrying a handgun without a permit by a convicted felon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

