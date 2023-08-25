Indiana troopers arrest Illinois man going 81 mph in school zone

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — In Posey County, a man was behind bars Friday after police say he sped through a school zone going 81 mph.

Indiana State Police troopers on Friday morning arrested Jerome Abernathy, 34, of Crete, Illinois. They say he sped through the school zone and nearly hit another car.

Troopers say, during the traffic stop, Abernathy failed sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol content twice Indiana’s legal threshold of 0.08.

The traffic stop happened on State Road 62 at Marr’s Elementary School, which is about 8 miles east of Mount Vernon. The city of 6,383 residents sits on the Ohio River about a half-hour drive west of downtown Evansville.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

News release

“Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving 81 mph in School Zone “Posey County – Friday morning, August 25, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling the school zone on SR 62 at Marr’s Elementary School when he stopped the driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey for driving 81 mph in the posted 45 mph school zone and for nearly colliding into the rear of another vehicle. The driver was identified as Jerome Abernathy, 34, of Crete, IL. During the traffic stop, Abernathy displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Abernathy had a BAC of .16%. He was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. “Arrested and Charges: “Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL “1. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony “2. Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor “Arresting Officer: Trooper Fulton, Indiana State Police “Assisting Agency: Posey County Sheriff’s Office” News release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle, public information officer, sent at 12:22 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023